SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SNX opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

