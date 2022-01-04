Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

