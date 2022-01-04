SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Down 15.7% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $11,309.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.45 or 0.00298773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009786 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,335,155 coins and its circulating supply is 125,609,674 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

