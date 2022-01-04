Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $290.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.69.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $288.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.31. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $95.90 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.