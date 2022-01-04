Symbol (XYM) Tops One Day Volume of $8.51 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $8.51 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00063443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.21 or 0.08161850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.74 or 1.00017025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007415 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

