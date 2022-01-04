Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Up 6.9%

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 24,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 700,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth approximately $22,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

