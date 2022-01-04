SWS Partners Buys New Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lennox International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,045. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.62.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $4,514,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

