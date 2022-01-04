Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $209,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1,796.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.