Swiss National Bank Sells 56,300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $249,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.27. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

