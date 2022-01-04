Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,239,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $195,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,730 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Shares of MRVL opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of -168.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

