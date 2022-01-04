Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $224,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

NYSE APD opened at $295.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.25 and its 200 day moving average is $285.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

