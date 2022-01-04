Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,440,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 242,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Enbridge worth $334,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

