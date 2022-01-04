Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $298,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 38,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.