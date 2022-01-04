Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Zoetis worth $364,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $7.55 on Monday, reaching $236.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,248. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.58 and a 200 day moving average of $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

