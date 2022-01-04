SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. SunPower has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 30.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SunPower by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 22.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.