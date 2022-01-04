SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to post $205.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.59 million. SunOpta reported sales of $205.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $814.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.38. 1,096,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,651. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 162.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in SunOpta by 40.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 355,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.