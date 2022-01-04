Sumokoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,236.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $18,236.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,488,682 coins and its circulating supply is 40,788,682 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

