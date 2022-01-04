Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $154.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.