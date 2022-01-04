Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,153. The stock has a market cap of $398.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

