Summit Asset Management LLC Invests $311,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.84. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

