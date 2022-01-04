Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 471.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after buying an additional 443,475 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 643,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of T traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,580,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

