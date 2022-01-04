Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,952 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

