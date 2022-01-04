Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the November 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

