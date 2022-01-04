Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 137,846 shares.The stock last traded at $20.35 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3,369.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.