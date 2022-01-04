Step Finance Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 13% against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.57 or 0.08049045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.57 or 0.99940435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007278 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

