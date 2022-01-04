Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 447.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,818. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

