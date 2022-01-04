Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

