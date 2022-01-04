Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $349,059.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.80 or 0.08232761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00080122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.70 or 1.00353066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007545 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

