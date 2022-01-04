Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,887.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCBFY shares. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

