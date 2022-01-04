Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,887.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCBFY shares. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

