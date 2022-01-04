SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

