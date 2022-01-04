SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

