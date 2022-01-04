Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $154.06

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.06 and last traded at $154.74, with a volume of 233818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.21, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $15,575,301 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

