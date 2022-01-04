Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

CEF opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

