Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $22,909.72 and approximately $3,964.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00321413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000847 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

