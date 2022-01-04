Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDPF)

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

