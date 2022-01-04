Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 343,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

