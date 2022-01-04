Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $236,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,892,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

