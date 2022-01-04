Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.