SOMESING Price Down 3.9% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $162.99 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.37 or 0.08075361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.42 or 0.99904775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007393 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

