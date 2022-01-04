Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Update

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNRY opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

