Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 69.2% in December

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY remained flat at $$6.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,123. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

