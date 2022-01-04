Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 69.2% in December

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY remained flat at $$6.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,123. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.