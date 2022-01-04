Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

