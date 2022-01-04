Smoothy (SMTY) Price Reaches $0.0856 on Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $435,489.69 and approximately $415,732.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

