SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE SLG opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

