Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. decreased their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $247,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 3.3% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 245,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 36.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

