Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 174.2% in December

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SINGY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,167. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

