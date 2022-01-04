Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the November 30th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMEV traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 102,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,229. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.