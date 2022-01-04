Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,926.50 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $20,926.50 and $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

