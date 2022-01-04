Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

SPG stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

