Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.37

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $17.10. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 13,274 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $243.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,657 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at $2,576,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.